David A. Forrest WILLIAMSBURG, VA — David Arthur Forrest, age 65, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Williamsburg, VA. David was born at Loring AFB, in Limestone, ME on May 1, 1957. He was the son of Harry and Virginia (Stone) Forrest. He grew up in Limestone (ME) where he received his early education. He graduated from Limestone (ME) high school, class of 1976. David settled down in Vermont for the majority of his adult life after some time in the Philippines with his family. David was an accomplished self-taught cook. He catered and DJ’d for many functions at the Neshobe Sportsman’s Club, private weddings, outdoor parties, Christmas parties etc. David and his wife Rhoda often sang their favorite duet, Love Can Build a Bridge, while providing Karaoke. David was also an accomplished salesman, manager, entrepreneur, and family man. Every job he worked was to support his family above all else, followed by being involved with things he enjoyed like carpentry, DIY, and mentoring others. He is survived by his wife; Rhoda Lee (Pfenning) Forrest of Williamsburg, VA, His first wife; Shari Lee Stoddard Forrest Stone of Houston, Texas, his mother; Virginia Cornell of Victory Mills, NY, one son; Michael David Forrest of Canaan, NH and a daughter; Heidi Lee Forrest and her loving boyfriend Daniel Fife of Laconia, NH, 2 brothers; Scott Forrest of Rochester, VT and Michael Forrest (Debbie) of Santa Clarita, California. Sisters-in-laws; Nancy Steele (Joe) of Fair Haven, Mary Kay Newton (Doug) of Brandon, Ann Pfenning of Forest Dale, brother-in-law; Mike Pfenning (Sally) of Old Alexandria, VA. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his father Harry and a brother Jeffrey Forrest, and his step-father; Bruce Cornell. He also leaves behind his two fur babies, Little Miss and Kimsu that loved him and are missing his presence. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 17th from 11:00-1:00 at One Church, formerly known as Lifebridge Christian Church (aka the former Neshobe Sportsman’s Club) A private graveside committal service and burial will take place in the family lot, at Pine Hill cemetery in Brandon. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.