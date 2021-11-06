David A. Horgan RUTLAND — David Albert Horgan, 87, of Rutland, Vermont, died Nov. 2, 2021, at Mountain View Center. He was born July 28, 1934, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of John and Catherine (Burke) Horgan. David attended Harvard College with the benefit of a Naval ROTC scholarship. He moved to Washington, DC, to study at the Catholic University of America. He was later employed as a Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) at Connecticut General Insurance Co. where he developed estate plans for his clients. David was an active member of Trinity Church in Georgetown, Washington, DC., where he was a founding member of the Parish Council. After moving to Vermont in 1977, he volunteered and provided leadership for multiple organizations: the Divorced, Separated and Remarried Catholics group at Immaculate Heart of Mary; Rutland Area Food Co-Op (finance chair); Rutland Area Food and Farm Link (RAFFL); Rutland area UVM Extension Service (president); a Rutland chapter of Junior Achievement of America; and a deacon at Grace Congregational UCC. David was an avid reader, inquisitive by nature. He loved classical music and had an extensive collection which he began in college. He enjoyed skiing and sailing. He especially enjoyed the process of tapping his one large maple tree with three buckets, and boiling the sap in the basement on the woodstove. Survivors include his wife, Glenn (Fiddes) Horgan, of Rutland; a son, Douglas Horgan (Sara Mahy), of Silver Spring, Maryland; two daughters, Kiera Horgan (Jonathan Grayson), of Hawaii, Sheila Horgan Holmes (Steve Holmes), of California; stepdaughters, Brooke Pearson (John Crowley), of Boise, Idaho, and Robin Pearson (Eric Schmigle), of Newport, Rhode Island; and seven grandchildren, Kiah Mahy, Lyle Mahy, Oliver Grayson, Liam Grayson, Grace Holmes, Dashiell Holmes and Jack Schmigle. The memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiating. Donations in David’s name may be made to Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.