David A. Horgan RUTLAND —The memorial service for David A. Horgan, 87, who died Nov. 2, 2021, was held Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Musician was Alastair Stout. Soloist was Gretchen Doiron. Eulogists were his spouse, Glenn Horgan, and a son, Douglas Horgan. A reception was held in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
