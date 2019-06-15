David A. LaVoice rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for David A. LaVoice, 74, who died Saturday morning January 5, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was held at 1 p.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The Pastor Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the Cantor Lori Routhier. The reader and server was Debra Frohloff. Burial with military honors followed at the St. Joseph Cemetery. Honors were provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #648 Color Guard, American Legion Post #31 Color Guard and the West Rutland American Legion Post #87 Color Guard. The flag was presented by Ron Fairbanks and taps were played by Jim Mills. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
