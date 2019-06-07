David A. LaVoice rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for David A. LaVoice, 74, who died Saturday morning, January 5, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial with military honors will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.