David A. LaVoice RUTLAND — David A. LaVoice, 74, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Rutland, the son of Arthur A. and Agatha (Udart) LaVoice. He graduated in 1962 from Rutland High School and then joined the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Borie destroyer during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. Mr. LaVoice was employed for many years as a paver at Pike Industries, then at Home Depot as a paint associate until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #648 and the Color Guard, and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion Post #31. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Survivors include two children Deborah Kolb, David LaVoice II, both of Crestwood, Kentucky; three sisters Mary Mazur, of Burlington, Jean Arendt, of Pittsford, Barbara LaVoice, of Monkton; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The funeral service and burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
