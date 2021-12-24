David A. Liscinsky RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for David A. Liscinsky, 55, who died Dec. 13, 2021, was celebrated Dec. 21 at St. Peter Church. Officiating was Fr. John Tozak, pastor. Eulogist was Mary B. Liscinsky. Bearers were David Baker, Hon. John W. Valente, Joseph Capobianco, Brandon Broulette, Christopher Levins, Robert Parento, Ted Trapeni and Christopher Vignoe. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
