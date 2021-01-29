David A. Mandigo Sr. PITTSFORD — David A. Mandigo Sr., 83, of Pittsford, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at home, with his family. He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Rutland, the son of John and Florence (Underwood) Mandigo. David attended local schools and graduated from MSJ Academy in Rutland, class of 1955. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1959 and retired from CVPS/GMP. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. David is survived by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Mandigo; daughter, Robin J. Candon (Matt) of Pittsford, Vermont, and three sons, David A. Mandigo Jr. (Renee) of Castleton, Vermont, Daniel L. Mandigo (Leslie) of Pittsford, Vermont, and Dean M. Mandigo (Kathy) of Salisbury, Vermont; his grandchildren, Matt, Jessi, Heather, Shannon, Jared and Janelle, six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margarete Phelps of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Jack Mandigo, and sisters, Alice Bridge and Peggy Floyd. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to BAYADA and BAYADA Hospice, especially Kim Rayborn. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA (2 South Main St., Rutland, VT) or BAYADA Hospice (190 South Main St., Rutland, VT). Arrangements are through Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, Vermont.
