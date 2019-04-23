David A. Nelson SPRINGFIELD — David A. Nelson, 82, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Brattleboro, the son of Henry W. and Ethelyn (Amidon) Nelson. He graduated from high school in East Hartford, Connecticut. Mr. Nelson served during peacetime in the U.S. Army in Okinawa and the Philippines. He was an electrician with Nelson Electric for several years, and later, a service technician with Johnson & Dix in Springfield, retiring after 35 years. After retirement, he would help his son at Don’s Heating. On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Patricia Burke; she predeceased him May 29, 2000. On Dec. 15, 2001, he married Doris A. Farnsworth. Mr. Nelson enjoyed playing horseshoes, camping, gardening, watching westerns, trips to Maine, doing puzzles and walks at North Springfield dam and Springfield bike path. Survivors include his wife; his children Dan, Don and Doug Nelson; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Nelson; several nieces, nephews and cousins; stepchildren Heather Olsen, Leslie Pollard, Cheryl Morse and Barbara Suber. He was also predeceased by a granddaughter and eight siblings twins Henry and Harold, Carl "Vic," Richard, Robert, Ruth Brockington, Marjorie Reed and Dorothy Wonsey. The graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Jerry Kilyk will officiating. A celebration of life will follow at Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
