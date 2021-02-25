David A. Perkins RUTLAND — David A. Perkins, 76, died Feb. 21, 2021 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Rutland, the son of Charles and Alma (Dumouchel) Perkins. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Perkins was a USPS letter carrier in Rutland for 41 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Christ the King Church. Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Thorne) Perkins of Cuttingsville; three children, Mark Perkins of Rutland, Deborah McDonagh of Naugutuck, Connecticut, Jennifer Severance of Clarendon; three siblings, Robert Perkins of Ohio, Robert "Bob" Perkins of Wilder, Nancy Wagner of Manchester, New Hampshire; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by five siblings, Gladys, Evelyn, Bea, Susan, and Charles Perkins. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Christ the King Church. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.