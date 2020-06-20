David Anthony Morrissey RUTLAND — David Anthony Morrissey, beloved husband of Marlene (Perry) Morrissey, passed peacefully after a brief illness, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock on June 9, 2020. David, “Iggy" or "Bald Man,” was born on Jan. 19, 1942, son of Hedwidge "Eddie" (Lupien) Morrissey and Raymond "Chappie" Morrissey. David was also predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, “Pat” and Richard. After graduation from Greenfield High School in Massachusetts, David proudly enlisted and served the U.S. Army 15th Infantry Regiment. He was recognized as the "Can Do Soldier” of the year and quickly promoted to Sergeant after only 24 months of service, and honorably discharged in 1963. He was self-employed for many years with ServiceMaster and later at Absolute Cleaning before retiring. He leaves behind his wife, Marlene; and three sons, David Morrissey Jr. of Stowe and wife Kim, Todd Morrissey of Rutland and Eric Morrissey of Purcellville, Virginia, and wife Janelle. David has three grandchildren, Ollie, Todd and David. He also leaves behind siblings, Michael, Nancy and Ellen of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Deneige of Louisiana. David was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He married Marlene (Perry) Morrissey July 9, 1988. David and Marlene had countless camping trips to remember being their favorite way to vacation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
