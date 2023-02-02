David B. Lewis RUTLAND — David B. Lewis, 58, of Poultney, passed away suddenly on Jan. 30, 2023, in Burlington. He was born in Poultney, VT, on Feb. 8, 1964, son of Edward and Joan (Beaman) Lewis. Dave attended Johnson State and has always worked in the construction business. He has worked as a supervisor for VMS Construction for the past 25 years. Dave was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, he especially loved deer hunting with the Johnson Camp Crew, ice fishing and other outdoor activities. He was also a great friend to many and was always more than willing to help out however he could. Dave shared a close bond with Dr. Bob Cross who he thought of as a second father. He also adored his dog, Maddox. Dave is survived by his wife, Kelly (Wortman) Lewis; sons, David Lewis (Fiancée, Allison Brink) and Nolan Grabowski; daughters, Macaela Lewis (Partner, Matt Fiske) and Taryn Grabowski; grandsons, Bentley, Brayden, and Colson; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Sharon (Stan) Stark, Becky (Craig) Johnson, and Sally (Bucky) Godfrey; sister-in-laws, Penny (Jack) Macfarlane, Gloria Zorotny, and Kim Wortman; mother-in-law, Betty Wortman. He is predeceased by his parents. The family would like to thank the dedicated Doctors and ER medical staff at RRMC, Porter Medical and UVM. Calling hours will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Reception will follow. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
