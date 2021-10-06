David B. Miller IRA — David Barry Miller, 80, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of Cassimer and Mary (Pich) Miller. He graduated from Bristol (Connecticut) Eastern High School in 1960. In earlier years, Mr. Miller worked in the family greenhouse business. He retired from General Electric in 2007 following many years of service. He was an avid fisherman. Survivors include a son, Gregory Miller, of Ira; four siblings, Robert Miller, of East Hartford, Connecticut, Gloria Cassidy, of Terryville, Connecticut, Patricia Maurice, of Wolcott, Connecticut, Joan Scozzari, of Clinton, Tennessee; a grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Per his wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
