David Bartlett RUTLAND — David J. “Bowser” Bartlett, 61, died July 31, 2022 in Rutland. He was born in Proctor, Feb. 21, 1961, son of Maurice and Barbara (Porter) Bartlett Sr. David was a 1979 graduate of West Rutland High School. He worked at Himolene Co. David was a West Rutland High School varsity baseball coach and 6th grade basketball coach. He also played sports in high school. Surviving are his wife, Lori (Furman) Bartlett of Rutland; a son David F. Bartlett of Rutland; 2 daughters, Courtney Bartlett of St. Johnsbury and Amanda Bartlett (Corey) of Rutland; a brother, Maurice Bartlett Jr. of Littleton, NH; 2 sisters, Pamela Merrill of KY and Patricia Lesnick (John) of Rutland; 4 grandchildren, Dillon, Arianna, McKinley and Alaya; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; 2 brothers, Jim and Artie Bartlett and a niece. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022 in St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/5bd4469d. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.