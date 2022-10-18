David Bradley Sr. BRANDON — David Edward Bradley, Sr, age 79, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. David was born in Rutland on June 22, 1943. He was the son of Erwin and Dorothy Bradley. He grew up in Rutland where he received his early education and graduated from Rutland High School. He furthered his education, at New Hampshire Tech. He began his working career at Marcel Trucking and later worked as a mechanic at Smith Buick. He retired in 2002 from Howard’s Fire Control following more than 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed making maple syrup. He and his wife loved to camp and were members of the Neshobe Sportsman Club. He also belonged to Brandon Senior Citizens. He is survived by his wife: Anita Louise Bradley of Brandon; whom he married in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on April 18, 1964; One son; David Bradley, Jr & his wife Lisa of Brandon a brother William “Bud” Bradley & his wife Caroline, a granddaughter; Megen Severance & her husband Justin. Several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by a brother George Bradley. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11 AM, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects, at the funeral home, on Wednesday, October 19, from 4-6 PM. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT or to Brandon Senior Citizens, 1591 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.