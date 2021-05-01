David C. Ransom FAIR HAVEN — David Charles Ransom, 66, of Fair Haven died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence He was born on July 9, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Charles A. and Judith (Walker) Ransom. Mr. Ransom graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1972. He was employed by Skyline, then the Vermont Country Store for over 20 years retiring in 2019. Mr. Ransom enjoyed collecting and listening to vinyl records, watching sports, especially West Virginia Basketball and NASCAR; his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt. Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Ransom of Fair Haven; a sister, Diane Ransom of Rutland; two brothers, Daniel Ransom and his wife, Kim, of Fair Haven and Walter Duda Jr. and his wife, Patty, of Bolton Valley; two grandchildren, Urijah and Laila; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1959; his mother, Judy Della-Camera, in 1999; and his life partner, Amy Sebaske, in 2011. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Private graveside services will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St . Suite 1, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
