David C. Rogers CASTLETON — The funeral Mass for David C. Rogers, 52, who died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, was celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. John's Catholic Church. Concelebrants were the Rev. Kevin Chalifoux and the Rev. Luke Austin. Organist was William Gower-Johnson, Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was given by his sisters Michelle Nelson. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery. Bearers were Michael Taranovich, John and Jeff Poremski, Paul Lasky, Michael Harger, Rob Marsden, Zachary Nelson and Eli Rosi. A reception followed at Lake Bomoseen Lodge. Arrangements were by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc.
