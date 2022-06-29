David D. Sheldon Jr. RUTLAND — The graveside service for David Daniel Sheldon Jr., 59, who died on May 3, 2020, will be held on Wed., July 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., in Scottsville Cemetery, 1323 US 7 in Danby. A celebration of life will follow in the North Clarendon Grange Hall at 111 Moulton Ave., North Clarendon, VT. Military Honors will be observed. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
