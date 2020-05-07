David D. Sheldon Jr. RUTLAND — David D. Sheldon Jr., 59, died May 3, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. He fought a long battle with multiple health issues over the past four years. He was the man with nine lives because he always beat the odds; however, COVID-19 was unprecedented. He was born in Rutland on May 17, 1960. The son of Gayle (LaMoria) and David D. Sheldon Sr., he was predeceased by his parents and a niece, Stacy Johnson. David was a 1978 graduate of Rutland High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1981-1990 where he was an Animal Care Specialist and a member of the Army/Air Force Rodeo Team at Fort Hood, Texas. After the service, he became an LNA, licensed in his home state of Vermont. He was a member of St. Peter Church and a former member of Weare, New Hampshire, American Legion Post 65 and was a member of the Groovy Gallopers 4-H Club as a teen. He enjoyed horse and bull riding, hunting, fishing, motorcycling and collecting guns. Surviving is his daughter, Shilo-Rae Sheldon of Tavares, Florida; two stepdaughters, Courtney Sorapuru of Tavares, Florida, and Jessica Wood of Seminole, Florida; his former wife, Karen Sorapuru of Hinesville, Georgia; three sisters, Irene Johnson of Mount Holly, Carol Horton-Owen of Rutland and Sheila Stone of Poultney; two uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A graveside service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by the Clifford Funeral Home.
