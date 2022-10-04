David E. Baker WELLS — David Ernest Baker, 81, of Wells and formerly of Fair Haven died Sep 30, 2022 in Rutland. He was employed for 32 years by Vermont Railroad Survivors include his wife Joan, 5 daughters, a son, 7 siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Graveside services will be held 11AM Thursday October 6, 2022 at the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. A complete obituary in on www.aldousfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.