David E. Forrest MANCHESTER CENTER — David E. Forrest, 82, a resident of Wind Hill Road passed away March 6, 2019 at his home. David was born in Manchester on September 7, 1936 the son of the late Edward Joseph and Mildred Beattie Forrest. He attended Manchester schools, graduating from Burr & Burton Seminary class of 1954. Dave worked as a farmer for most of his life. He also was a bus and truck driver, driving a truck for Van Hornesville Co-op and worked for the Town of Manchester for 20 years. Dave loved hunting and gun collecting. He was a maple sugar producer and was a member of the Maple Sugar Producers Association. He enjoyed going on hunting trips, especially to Colorado to hunt deer and elk. He enjoyed listening to country and Irish music and followed the New England Patriots and New York Yankees. Dave enjoyed golfing when he had free time, having won awards at tournaments. Dave was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was named soldier of the month in his military magazine. He was also a member of the American Legion in Arlington, Post 69. Dave was a model for Norman Rockwell while as a Boy Scout achieving the honor of Eagle Scout. Dave is survived by his former wife Jessie Forrest of Manchester; son James Forrest and his wife Cynthia of Johnstown, NY; daughter Heidi Shaffer and her husband Paul of Seneca Falls, NY; sons John Edward Forrest of Manchester, William T. Forrest and his wife Kathy of Salisbury Center, NY; and daughter Julie Saunders and her husband Leland of Argyle, NY; his sister Geraldine Collins and her husband Keith of Seneca Falls, NY; his close personal companion Sandra Frost of Manchester, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services for Dave will be held Sunday March 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester. A reception will follow the service at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Manchester Center, Vermont. Interment will be held in the spring. Visiting hours will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. If friends desire, memorial gifts in David's memory may be made to the Manchester Fraternal Order of Eagles, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.