David E. Goulette SITKA, AK — David E. Goulette, 58, passed away in his sleep at his workplace residence in Alaska on July 9, 2022. He was born November 27, 1963 in Randolph, VT and later lived in Rutland, VT where he attended school and graduated from RHS 1982. David served his country in both the Air Force and Army as Logistics Coordinator until 1991, then served as Army Base Operations Manager at Ft. Stewart in Georgia until 2014. Later he became a self-employed government contractor up until his death. In 1989, while stationed in Germany, David met and married the love of his life, Angela and they had two children, Julian and Michelle whom he was very proud of and loved unconditonally. David enjoyed planning family trips with them and they traveled extensively throughout the United States. He was very influential in his children's lives, including sharing his sense of humor, kind nature and his self-proclaimed good looks. He and Angela spent special time in their "nest" in Alaska where their love grew stronger and they made plans for their future together, including hopes for grandchildren. David's greatest passion besides his family and work was football, he was a huge fan of the NE Patriots and attended games in 2019 and 2021. David is survived by his wife, Angela, son Julian and daughter Michelle. He is also survived by his "Super Massive Family" members, which includes his Goulette aunts; Susan (David) Markowski, Stephanie (Verlin) Cooper, Patricia Goulette, Judith (Francis) Delorm, Charlotte (Michael) Frankiewicz, Mary Forte and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; the Davis family, Kenneth "Dad" and step-brothers Ken, Scott and Timothy. David was pre-deceased by his mother, Bette Davis as well as his grandparents and numerous other beloved family members. There will be no calling hours. A special service was held in Alaska, another private service will be held at the convenience of the family. David will be at rest in Viernheim, Germany, his home with his wife and children.
