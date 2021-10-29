David F. Orzell IRA — David F. Orzell, 67, died Oct. 25, 2021,at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in Rutland, June 14, 1954, the son of Frank and Bernice (Kempisti) Orzell. David graduated from West Rutland High School in 1972. David worked at General Electric for 31 years, retiring in 2009. David was actively involved in many sports his entire life, playing baseball, softball, basketball and golf. He also enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UCONN men's and women's basketball. He enjoyed his numerous trips to the casinos throughout the country. Surviving are a sister, Christine Julius and her husband, Paul, of Ira; a brother, Jim Orzell and his wife, Maryann, of Morris, Connecticut; nephew Steven Hogan and wife Katey, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and their children, Jack and Maddie; niece Stacy Hogan and partner Rick, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and their children, Devin, Connor and Nathan; niece Virginia Orzell and partner DJ, of Terryville, Connecticut, and their daughter, Madison; niece Abby Richardone and husband Alex, of Watertown, Connecticut; and his beloved dog, Pearl. David was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Bernice. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701, in his memory.
