David G. Simons POULTNEY — David G. Simons, 63, died unexpectedly while working around his house Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of James and Vivian (Ewalt) Simons. David was a graduate of Irving Crown High School class of 1977. He married the love of his life, Donna Allison Simons, on Feb. 29, 1980, in Geneva, Illinois. David was a hard-working selfless man who loved to spend time with his family beating them all at card games and educating everyone on the most obscure facts and doing the never-ending honey-do list. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He is survived by his wife, Donna Simons, of Poultney; by his children, Christina Smith (Michael), of Hartford, New York, David M. Simons (Samantha), of Rutland, Jonathan Simons (Sara), of Queensbury, New York, Sara Morse (Matthew), of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Stephen Simons, of Poultney, and Joseph Simons (Amanda), of Troy, Ohio; by his siblings, James, Paul and Robert Simons and Gail Beecher; also, by his six grandchildren, Kyle, Kathryn, Carl, Jonathan, Raegan and Gavin; by his one great-grandchild, Kayden. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
