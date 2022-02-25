David H. Flanders RUTLAND — David H. Flanders, 75, of Rutland, died on Feb. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born on Feb. 8, 1947, son of Ellis and Winifred (Jones) Flanders, in Rutland. David was employed for Howe Richardson Scale until closing and was a painter for many years until he began working at General Electric. He married his true love, Charlene (Stewart) Flanders, on Nov. 30, 1968, 53 years ago. He enjoyed playing guitar for the grandchildren and neighborhood kids while his children were growing up. Whether with local bands, or karaoke, he would pick up the microphone and out of his lips would come all the Johnny Cash songs. He was our "man in black." He would also spend countless hours at the family camp with all of his family around, either hunting or just cooking up some hotdogs and, of course, “Poppa” was the best “PannyCake” maker ever. Survivors include his wife, Charlene (Stewart) Flanders. of Rutland; a daughter, Charlene (Jim) Bouzianis, of Rutland; a son, Wesley (Lauren) Flanders, of Poultney; 14 grandchildren, Brendan (Michelle) Keeler, Noelle Jepson, Emily (Kam) Keeler, Maria Bouzianis, Erin (Damian) Backus, Brianna (Ryan) Keeler, Carly (Jake) Flanders, Madelynn Flanders, Mason Seuferling, Kristi Bouzianis, Katie Bouzianis, Roula Bouzianis, Spyro Bouzianis, Gavin Gensch; one great-grandson, KJ Berry; one sister, Carol Pitts, of Clarendon; and many nieces and nephews David was predeceased by three brothers, Lawrance "Larry" Flanders, Richard "Dick" Flanders, and Ellis "Sonny" Flanders. A private graveside service will be held later in East Clarendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you contribute to VNA & Hospice Rutland, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.