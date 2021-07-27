David H. McDonald RUTLAND — David H. McDonald, 61, of Rutland, died unexpectedly July 21, 2021, at his residence, after a long illness. He was born on Oct. 30, 1959, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the son of Thomas A. McDonald Sr. and Gerry (Balch) McDonald. Mr. McDonald grew up in Rutland and graduated from the Mill River High School in 1977. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his discharge, he was employed by Carris Reels for some time. He worked on various construction projects before successfully running his own business, McDonald's Building and Remodeling, until his retirement. During retirement, he enjoyed fishing, carpentry, cabinetry and making furniture at his home. He was a fan of the New England Patriots and a friend of Bill W. Survivors include a daughter, Sara McDonald, of Rutland; three sons, David M. McDonald (and his wife, Ashley), of Rutland, Ted Whitaker (and his wife, Emily), of Whitehall, New York, and Christopher Lethbridge, of Rutland; his parents, of Rutland; his sister, Anna McDonald-Shapiro (and husband Scott), of Leesburg, Florida; four brothers, Thomas McDonald Jr. (and wife Trish), of Pittsford, Norman McDonald, Mark McDonald and Richard McDonald, all of Rutland; nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Debbie McDonald, in 2006; and a niece, Kara McDonald-Hebert, in 2012. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A reception will follow at the Italian Aid Society, 415 West St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
