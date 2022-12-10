David H. Williamson PROCTOR — David Harry Williamson, age 91, of Proctor Vermont died on November 26, 2022. He was born at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ to Harry and Marie (Sykora) Williamson on October 29, 1931. David attended the Newark School of Fine Arts and Antioch College. As a young boy and throughout his life David loved the outdoors and being surrounded by nature. His love of the Arts was a large part of his life. David was an Illustrator, Art Director, Wood Carver, Commercial Artist, Photographer, and did many oil painting of which remain with his family. David loved to listen to opera while he painted, he recorded many of his favorites. When David and Arlene met they found comfort together that was much needed by both. They married and spent 45 happy years together. David loved the ocean and the beach and relocated to Toms River, NJ and then to Fort Myers, Florida, where David did most of his paintings, renderings, designing, illustrations and field guides for the National Audubon Society. David illustrated the guidebook for the Corkscrew Wildlife Sanctuary in Naples, Florida. David spent many vacations traveling with Arlene to historic places and visiting their children. David is survived by his devoted wife Arlene, his sister Sally Hoffman, His children, Karen (Roger) Horn, Scott (Kathleen) Williamson, Kim (Tim) Zehr, David Williamson and Lori (Harry) Alma. His step children Carol (Guy) Rossi, Gary (Doreen) Roach, and Richard (Christine) Roach, and many grand children and great grand children. David was predeceased by his mother Marie, father Harry, and Ann (wife) from a previous Marriage. David and Arlene rescued six dogs during their life together. Please consider a donation or adoption from the local humane society in David's name.
