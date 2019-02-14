David J. Bickford MOUNT HOLLY — David John Bickford, 27, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 14, 1991, in Rutland, the son of Timothy J. and Tracie (Mosconi) Bickford. He graduated from Black River Academy in 2004. Mr. Bickford was employed by Skylights New England, did tree work and also worked with his father doing general contracting. He enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing, campfires, listening to music and going to concerts. Survivors include his mother, of Poultney; his father, twin brother Joshua Bickford, brother Mathew Bickford, all of Mount Holly; his maternal grandfather, William Mosconi and step-grandmother Fran, of Gloversville, New York; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Village Baptist Church, followed by a reception. Arrangements are by Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.