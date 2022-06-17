David J. Carini, Ph.D. WEST RUTLAND — David John Carini, Ph.D., 65, died after a brief illness on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on July 31, 1956, the son of John B. and Barbara (Sevigny) Carini FitzGerald. Dr. Carini graduated in 1974 from West Rutland High School as valedictorian. Following in his father’s footsteps, David decided to go into the field of chemistry. He received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1978. He earned his Master's and Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1982. Dr. Carini pursued his love and talent in chemistry working as a pharmaceutical research chemist for DuPont, DuPont Merck and finally, Merck Pharmaceuticals in Wilmington, Delaware. Later, he worked for Bristol Myers Squibb in Wallingford, Connecticut. Throughout his years as a working chemist, he served as a researcher on a number of projects, including those working towards developments to help those suffering from HIV and heart disease. His greatest achievement was as co-inventor of Losartan (Cozaar) in 1995. This revolutionary medication changed treatment of chronic hypertension for millions around the world, as well serving as a treatment for those suffering from diabetic kidney disease, heart failure and left ventricular enlargement. He was awarded the national “Co-Chemist of the Year in Team Innovation” from the American Chemistry Society in 1997. Outside of work, David was an avid outdoorsman, world traveler and volunteer. He traveled the world for work, numerous adventures on National Geographic trips to exotic locations, and backpacking many of the National Parks. However, he was also happy returning home to his local community. David was an active volunteer with the Red Cross, in both BioMedical and Disaster Services. He organized workers for, and worked at, blood drives, and he helped with individuals and families affected by disasters, both locally and nationally. With the pandemic, he began helping out with Meals on Wheels. In addition to traveling and volunteering, he also was an active member of the St. Bridget’s Parish. He is survived by his sister, Dr. Janet Carini, of West Rutland; a sister-in-law, Carol Carini, of West Rutland; a niece, Beth Nicholson, her husband, Christopher, and their son, Brodie, of Rutland Town; a nephew, USAF MSGT James Carini, his wife, Jessica, and their son, Parker, of North Rose, New York; as well as many cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents; his stepfather, James FitzGerald; and his brother, Peter Carini. Special thanks and appreciation goes out to those at RRMC and UVMMC for their help in his final days. The family would especially like to thank neuro-oncologist Dr. Akintola for her excellent care of David, and her kindness and honesty with our family. As per the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. A graveside service will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends at the American Legion Hall will immediately follow the service. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, memo “Vermont Chapter;” the West Rutland High School Alumni Assoc. Scholarship Fund; or the charity of one's choice; in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. cliffordfuneralhome@mac.com
