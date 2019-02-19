David J. Cizmadia CASTLETON — David John Cizmadia, 66, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 26, 1952, in Rutland, the son of Frances E. (Grace) and Louis R. Cizmadia Sr. He graduated in 1971 from Proctor High School and then attended Northeast Broadcasting School. He was employed in radio stations in St. Albans, Burlington and at WHWB in Rutland, where he was known as "Country Dave." Mr. Cizmadia married Sheryl Sweeney in 1988. He graduated in 1992 from Simmons Institute of Funeral Service in Syracuse, New York, where he received the Social Science Discipline Award and was vice president of Sigma Hi Sigma. He worked in funeral homes in Rutland, Brandon and managed Wilson-Cooper Funeral Home in Kittery, Maine, for 16 years. He was a past trustee of Fair Haven Baptist Church and member of Proctor Players, Maple Valley Players, Actors Repertory Theatre. Survivors include his wife, of Castleton; stepchildren Dana Maguire, of West Rutland, Kathryn Mallette, of Middletown Springs, Betsy Mallette, of Auburn, Maine; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Aldinger, of Vergennes, and a brother, Louis Cizmadia Jr.; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Martha Fredette. The funeral service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
