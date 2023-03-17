David J. Emery CAPE PORPOISE, ME — David Jackson Emery, of Cape Porpoise, ME, died March 06, 2023, having fought gracefully yet courageously with both Parkinson’s and chronic kidney disease. Born January 18, 1936, in Waltham, MA, he was the eldest child of Elizabeth Follansbee (Emery) Butler and Jackson Kenneth Emery. David, along with his brothers Alan, Donald, and Robert, was raised in Wayland, MA, and attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge. Later, David received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Vermont, where he met the love of his life - Judith Newton of Bellows Falls, VT. He and Judy married on September 27, 1958. During their nearly 56 years together they created loving homes, first in Sudbury MA, then in Chittenden and Wallingford VT, before finally settling in Cape Porpoise. With a great joy for music, David sang in church choirs for nearly 80 years before finally “retiring” at age 83. His love for the outdoors included activities such as gardening, raising sheep and beekeeping, camping, hiking, and skiing. He and Judy explored Europe, Africa and much of the United States together. His favorite activity - sailing - included extensive Down East coastal cruising, wintering over in the Bahamas, and bareboat charters in the Caribbean. His love for people and being active inspired him in later years to co-found “Walking for Fun” and later join the Parkinson Voice Project “Speak Out!”. As an entrepreneur, David started his own business in 1963 specializing in strategic business consulting for high-technology, rapid-growth, family-owned enterprises. Later, he and Judy acquired and operated a Vermont based textile manufacturing firm - The Mountain Weavers. Having focused his entire career on people, teams, and organizational wellness, he retired only last fall at age 86 after completing 50 years as an advisor to Worthen Industries. David will be greatly missed by his family and many close friends, both near and far. He is survived by his daughter, Beth Emery Horan (Stephen) of Franconia, NH; his son, Dwight Emery (Marin) of Byfield, MA; his grandchildren, Travis Horan (Chelsea), Tucker Horan, Hayley Emery Sharp (Rachel), and Charlotte Emery; his brother, Donald Emery (Manijeh); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. David was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his brothers, Robert and Alan; and his parents, Elizabeth and Ken. For those inclined to make a donation in his name, please consider Hospice of Southern Maine (www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org), the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org), or the National Kidney Foundation of New England (www.kidney.org/offices/nkf-serving-new-england). David’s life will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023, at The Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, ME. To leave a message of condolence, please visit David’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.
