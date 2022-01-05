David J. MacMurtry Sr. RUTLAND CITY — David John MacMurtry Sr., age 71, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 17, 2021, in Garden City, South Carolina. Mr. MacMurtry was born in Proctor, Vermont, on July 18, 1950. He was the son of Harold and Eugenia (Ellis) MacMurtry. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class 1969. David was a very social man and having driven truck most of his life, most recently for Foleys and Casella, he would see people he knew wherever he went. He loved his job. He enjoyed traveling, going to car shows and being at race tracks, either auto racing, drag racing, monster trucks or tractor pulls. He and his late wife, Phyllis, were the first husband/wife team in the state on the Poultney Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by two sons, Samuel E. MacMurtry, of San Antonio, Texas, and David J. MacMurtry Jr., of Colchester; one daughter, Eliza Joy Schanley, of Virginia; four sisters, Lynda (Paul) Bonanno, of Hingham, Massachusetts, Brenda (Richi) Sheckter, of Cumming, Georgia, Claudia Schroeder, also of Cumming, Georgia, and Noreen Babcock, of Proctor, Vermont; and his companion, Irene Lamouthe, of Rutland. Nine grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (Thomas) MacMurtry, in December 2007; his parents; and his brother, Douglas MacMurtry. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Brandon Congregational Church. Interim pastor, George Valley, will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Poultney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
