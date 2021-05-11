David J. Murray NORTH CLARENDON — David J. Murray, 89, of North Clarendon died peacefully Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rutland June 10, 1931, the son of Bernard and Elizabeth (Gilley) Murray. David grew up in Rutland and was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1953. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving 1950 to 1953 in the Korean War with the 43rd Infantry Division in Battery C 206th Field Artillery in Munich, Germany. Upon returning, he served full time in the Vermont National Guard in the 4367 Truck Co. in Proctor and North Springfield, Vermont, until August 1962. He served in the Rutland County Sheriff's Department for many years, as well as first constable in Clarendon, Vermont, from 1978 to 1988. He retired from Rutland Regional Medical Center Security Department in 1999. He was a member of the Mill River High School Board of Directors, a member of the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, a board member of the Bailey Memorial Library and the Clarendon Grange Community Center. Dave was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the Loyal Order of the Moose Club. Surviving are his wife, Jean (Pinkowski) Murray, of 64 years; a son, Patrick D. Murray and his fiancee, Lisa Cormier, of North Clarendon; a daughter, Michelle A. Chapin of North Clarendon; four grandchildren, Amanda Paul and her husband, John, of Deering, New Hampshire, Krystina Cook and her husband, Tom, of Standish, Maine, Alyssa Chapin and Megan Chapin of North Clarendon; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Paul and Harrison Paul of Deering, New Hampshire, and Hadley Mae Cook of Standish, Maine; nieces and nephews. David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Eismann and Dr. Lovett, as well as the VNA Hospice caregivers for their attention and compassionate care. There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
