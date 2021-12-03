David J. Therrien RUTLAND — David James Therrien, 74, a resident of Maples Senior Living Center in Rutland died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, of natural causes. He was born May 26, 1947, in Hardwick, Vermont. He was the son of the late David and Margaret (Massey) Therrien who predeceased him. He received his education in Rutland and was a 1966 graduate of Rutland High School. Following high school, David served in the Navy aboard the USS Wasp Aircraft Carrier. David received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1970. Following his service in the Navy, David was employed as a powerhouse operator for Green Mountain Power. He was later employed as a journeyman electrician, and then worked as a machine operator at Steiner Film in North Adams, Massachusetts, for over 20 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of the Chapter 601 Vietnam Veterans of America in Bennington, Vermont, and an avid volunteer and supporter of the Dodge House Veterans Outreach Center in Rutland, Vermont. He enjoyed antique and classic cars, country music, '50s and '60s rock and roll music, attending flea markets, and fishing with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Kelley, of Shrewsbury, grandson Bradley Giguere, of Shrewsbury; son Shawn Therrien, of Vergennes, grandson Christopher Therrien, of Vergennes; brother Raymond Therrien, of North Bennington, Vermont, and sister Joanne Keener, of Salem, New York. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Therrien, who died in 2007. At David’s request, no calling hours will take place. Services to be held at the Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center in the spring of 2022. If friends desire, contributions in memory of David James Therrien may be made to The Dodge House Veterans Outreach Center at 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
