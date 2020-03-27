David John Jensen RUTLAND – David John Jensen, 51, died unexpectedly on March 24, 2020. He was born March 16, 1969, in Rutland. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1987. He married Lisa Shortsleeve (Parker) in Rutland on Aug. 2, 1987. She died in 2018. He earned his master carpenter status through a lifelong devotion to the field. He enjoyed NASCAR, demolition derby, fishing, snowmobiling and dirt biking with his sons, spending time with his children and loved ones. Survivors include sons, Dillon Spooner and Colton Jensen, of Rutland; daughters, Kayla and Shannon Jensen, both of Ft. Myers, Florida; former spouse Shelly Spooner, of Rutland; sister, Jackie Disorda; brothers, Matthew Disorda and Peter Jensen; four grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved mother Shirley Disorda (Bates) and his father Otto Jensen. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
