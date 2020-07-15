David Joseph Luncz Sr. RUTLAND — David Joseph Luncz Sr., 66, of Rutland died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on April 6, 1954, in Rutland, the son of Helen (Niebrydowski) and Stanley Luncz Sr. Mr. Luncz grew up in Rutland graduating from the Rutland High School in 1972. He then attended Vermont Technical College. He married Marsha Leach on Oct. 9, 1982. Mr. Luncz was employed at the General Electric Co. for 39 years until his retirement in 2011. He loved gardening and enjoyed boating, motorcycles and snowmobiling. Mr. Luncz was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Survivors include his wife, Marsha Luncz, a son, David J. Luncz Jr. and wife Samantha, a granddaughter, Zara Luncz, all of Rutland; a brother, Stanley J. Luncz Jr. of Vergennes; two nieces, Patty Fogg and Ashley Leach, a nephew, Christopher Leach; a special cousin, Joan Burgess; and his dog, Tyler. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Jonathan Leach. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to thank UVM ICU Department for the wonderful care they gave. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Potter’s Angels Rescue, P.O. Box 162, East Randolph, VT 05041.
