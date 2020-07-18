David Joseph Luncz Sr. rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for David Joseph Luncz Sr., 66, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, was held Thursday, July 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The Rev. Steven Marchand officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the vocalist was Lori Routhier. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Potter’s Angels Rescue, P.O. Box 162, East Randolph, VT 05041. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
