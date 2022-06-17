David L. Brown CASTLETON — David Leo Brown, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Rutland Health and Rehab. He was born March 3, 1946, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Fredrick F. Brown and Adeline Brace Brown. Dave attended Burlington schools, and retired from GE Aviation in Rutland, Vermont, in 2005 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed boating, camping, many years of riding his BMW motorcycle, ATVing, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his loving wife, Connie, of 54 years; a brother, Fred Brown, of Milton, sister, June Desilets Brown, of Williston, and brother, Robert Brown, of Beckley, West Virginia; also by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews. There will be no services. Hold his memory in your hearts. He was a great guy and had a very good life and a lot of good friends. He is at peace now after many years battling Alzheimer/dementia. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home, of Castleton. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
