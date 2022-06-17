Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.