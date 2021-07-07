David L. Dyer WESTON — David L. Dyer, 64, passed away at his home on Monday morning, June 28, 2021. He was born July 26, 1956, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Lee and Marjorie (Marcott) Dyer. He graduated from Rutland High School. David was employed as a chef in area restaurants for many years, working at Bromley Market and most recently at The Reluctant Panther in Manchester, Vermont. On March 8, 2008, he married Elizabeth P. Perkins in Andover, Vermont. He was an avid motorcyclist, enjoyed fishing and his artwork. David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; three daughters, Amanda Frost, Ali Stillman and her husband, Storm, and Carrie Oliver and her husband, Robert Oliver. David had previously been married to Jahna McCooey who is the mother of Ali Stillman. Carrie is mother to David’s four grandchildren, Maiella, Onieda, Madeline Oliver and RJ Tanner. David was also stepdad to Christina Reau and Jennifer Fitzsimmons. David was a devoted step-grandad to Isabel Trahan, Grace Reau and to Noah Peabody. He was predeceased by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Ripton distillery in Brandon, Vermont. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements.
