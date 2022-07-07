David L. Laughlin SHELBURNE - On Thursday, June 30,2022, David L. Laughlin passed away at age 67. David was born on December 19, 1954 to Joan (Limoge) and Lyle Laughlin. He was in the US Army in the early 1970’s. In September of 1985 he married Barbara (Brothers) Smith and had two children Kevin and Angela. David was preceded in death by his father Lyle, brother Duane, sister Debra and brother Derick. He is survived by his mother Joan, four brothers Daniel, Douglas, Donald and Daren, two children Kevin and Angela, several nieces and nephews and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Essex on July 17 at 1:00 PM.
