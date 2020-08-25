David L. Montgomery WEST RUTLAND — The celebration of life for David Lynn Montgomery, 73, who died April 9, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at his home, 1212 Boardman Hill Road, West Rutland. Memorial contributions can be mailed to Linda Allen/Outreach Coordinator, Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
