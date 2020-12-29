David L. Seward Sr. RUTLAND TOWN — David L. Seward Sr., 83, beloved husband of Marilynn Seward, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. David was born on March 27, 1937, and raised in Rutland, Vermont, the third of five children of the late Lawrence and Eloise (Savery) Seward. David was a proud Navy veteran who was honorably discharged. After the Navy, David worked at the Rutland City Fire Department for six years, then became a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he ran a painting company, volunteered with his local Lions Club, served as a Rutland Town Selectman, and stayed active in local politics. David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; his daughter, Tammi (Bill) Morse of Castleton; his son, David Jr. (Deborah) of North Clarendon; grandchildren, Niki, Rich, Graham, Holly, Kaleb, Ryan, Kat, Bre and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Liberty, Cadence and Damien; a brother, Ernest Seward; sisters, JoAnn Rambo and Patricia Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews; and Zeus, Charlie and Koda. A celebration of life is planned for later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local Lions Club or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Dave will certainly be missed. He did painting for us, and I served along side of him on the Rutland Town BCA. He had a wealth of knowledge in historical events and political issues that the Town was faced with going back several years. Condolences to the family, and may he RIP. Jim and Andrea Hall
