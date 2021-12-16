David Liscinsky LAUREL, Md. — David Anthony Liscinsky, 55, of Laurel, Maryland, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his residence, following a courageous six-year battle with bladder cancer. David was born Aug. 11, 1966, in Rutland, Vermont, the third of five children to Robert and Diana (Valente) Liscinsky. David was a devoted father, devout Catholic, and was committed to family. He attended Christ the King School, and Mount Saint Joseph Academy (‘84) where he was a member of the Division I State Champion Football and Basketball teams. David graduated from Norwich University (‘88) with a degree in electrical engineering, and received advanced master's degrees in engineering from both Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and John Hopkins University. He had a 32-year career with the Department of Defense, National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland, including serving three years in England. He was looking forward to retiring in the next year to enjoy traveling. David was also a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, serving as financial secretary for his local council. David had a zest for life. He brought passion, energy and joy in every activity undertaken. He would dive into the finer details of many things; whether working on his car, making pizza dough, or discussing the intricacies of MSJ’s Delaware Wing-T blocking. David would have a smile on his face and a razor-sharp purpose with his focus on the task at hand. David loved the holidays and would relish in the opportunity to share the many traditions experienced growing up. This included delivering a dozen trees every Christmas to family and friends, and making wine in the basement. David was thoughtful and generous to a fault, he never wanted any fanfare but if someone indicated a want or need, David would take it on as his task to fulfill. He also was proud of his involvement with the Knights, allowing him to again fulfill a need of helping people and donate time to worthwhile causes. Most importantly, David loved his son, Andrew. David made it a point to enjoy multiple trips a year with Andrew, either brief weekend excursions or a week-long visit to historical sites and national landmarks. David is survived by his son, Andrew; his sister, Mary (Ron), of Windsor, Connecticut; his three brothers, Robert (Mary), of St. Albans, Vermont, Joseph (Kelly), of South Burlington, Vermont, and John (Stacy), of Mars, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, along with several cousins. David was preceded in death by his father in November 2009 and mother in January 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liscinsky Scholarship at Mount Saint Joseph Academy. A special "Thank you” to his dear cousin, Anne Marie Valente, MD, for her loving support during his illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.