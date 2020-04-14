David Lynn Montgomery WEST RUTLAND — It is with deep sadness and gratitude that we honor the life of David Lynn Montgomery, Jan. 16, 1947- April 9, 2020. He is now at peace after battling complications related in part to his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. David is survived by his loving and devoted partner of 16 years, Kristen Jarvi; his sister, Sharon (Tom) Spencer of Dayton, Ohio; his children, Daniel Montgomery, Jenny Sechler, Heather (Cory) Wells, Lori (Adam) Rivers; six grandchildren: Dylan, Vanessa, Casey, Charlotte, Ivan and Olan; his former wife, Judy Dobbs, with whom he enjoyed an enduring friendship; and various beloved relatives located in New York, Florida and Ohio. He is predeceased by his father, Robert James; his mother, Marjorie Palmer; and younger brother, Robert Timothy. David grew up in Fairborn, Ohio, where his sense of family, on both the Palmer and Montgomery sides, was firmly established. In high school, he thrived while playing the drums in rock 'n' roll bands. After serving honorably in the Vietnam War and earning the Bronze Star for heroic service in a combat zone, David settled in northern New York to raise his family. He worked as an accountant for the James River Paper Corp. in Carthage, New York, and worked in the same capacity for some years in Westport, New York. Since retirement, he has enjoyed life as a Vermonter, with Kristen by his side. Moments of pride and purpose that stand out in David's life include leading a cub scout pack, volunteering with the General Brown Regulars Marching Band, helping with various church endeavors, and sharing the beauty of the outdoors with his family. Over the course of 20 years, he and his band, Love Street, performed regularly at venues throughout upstate New York, offering many opportunities for him to share his talent and undeniable sense of rhythm. David Lynn Montgomery lived a life of purpose. His family will remember and forever treasure his sense of humor, his consistency in ensuring his family's safety and success, and his unshakable devotion to all of their endeavors. Donations in his memory can be mailed to Linda Allen/Outreach Coordinator Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701 A service is being planned for a later date. Aldous Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
