David M. Champine FLORENCE - David Michael Champine, 54, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born April 30, 1964, in Proctor, the son of Donald and Bernice (Lincoln) Champine. Mr. Champine grew up in Florence where he operated a dairy farm with his brother for many years. He was an avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed taking care of animals, fly fishing and playing golf. Survivors include three brothers Edward Champine, of Newport Center, Donald Champine, of East Pittsford, and Arthur Champine, of Dallas, Texas, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Walter Champine. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A private burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
