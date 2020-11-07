David M. Gleed MENDON — David M. Gleed, 57, died Nov. 3, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Amesbury, Massachusetts, March 15, 1963, son of Robert A. and Roberta J. (Blais) Gleed. David spent many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry in the Killington area prior to being an X-ray technologist. Surviving are his mother, Roberta J. Folsom, and his stepfather, Gary Folsom, both of Amesbury, Massachusetts; his son, Justin W. Gleed of Mendon; a brother, Jeffrey A. Gleed of North Andover, Massachusetts; two sisters, Marcia A. Noel of Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Paula J. Minter of Warminster, United Kingdom; his former wife and companion, Babette Elwell of Mendon. David’s memory will be held close in the hearts of his family and friends and people in our community. We’ll miss you, Dave. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Gleed. Our family will be holding a private memorial in his hometown of Amesbury, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
