David M. Keener Sr. WALLINGFORD — David M. Keener Sr., 86, passed away in his home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Dave was born on Feb. 5, 1935, and was adopted by the late Donald and Gertrude Keener. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan; brother, Phillip Keener; and niece, Tammy Keener. Dave was a 1954 graduate of Wallingford High School and a 1955 graduate of the State School of Agriculture “Cow College.” He married Joan Stratton in 1974. Dave is survived by his sons, Roger (Rebecca) Keener (Rutland, Vermont), David Jr. (Darlene) Keener (Proctor, Vermont), and daughter Trudy (Raymond) MacJarrett (Wallingford); grandchildren, Alex, Brooklyn, Alorah, Caitlin, Chase, David III, Ryan, Spencer and Abbie; his sister, Ruth (Dave) Rowe; nieces and nephews, Curtis, Tyler and Caley Rowe and Cindy Keener. Dave was a retiree of VELCO, an amateur ham radio operator and a resident of Wallingford, Vermont, for most of his life. He was known for being good with animals, especially dogs, and loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking and taking pictures or filming everything he enjoyed.
