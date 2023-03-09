David Mason Sementilli LIBERTY HILL, TX — David Mason Sementilli passed at the age of 74 on February 2, 2023, surrounded by his three children, wife and son-in-law. He lived in Liberty Hill, TX, but the majority of his life he lived in Rutland, VT where he worked at GE and raised his children. He was an avid enthusiast of camping and aviation. He was also the world's greatest Pop Pop. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Karen, his son Chris (fiance Sabrina), daughter Kara (husband Eric), his son Jon (wife Mari), his sisters Jane Earl and Mary Klinger, his five grandchildren Morgan, Ethan, Jacob, Amanda and Lucas. At David’s request, there will not be a public memorial service or funeral. Please consider donating to Angels Among Us, Duke Cancer Institute in honor of his niece and goddaughter, Elissa, who lost her fight to Glioblastoma. Following is the mailing address to do so. Preston Robert Tish Brain Tumor Center BOX 3624 DUMC Durham, NC 27710 In the memo line put: Duke Angels, Elissa's GLIO
