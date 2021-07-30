David McDonald RUTLAND — The funeral service for David McDonald, who died July 21, 2021, was held Thursday, July 29, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. Mark McDonald, brother, presented the eulogy. A reception followed at the Italian Aid Society in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
