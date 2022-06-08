David P. Arthur WINDHAM, N.H. — David P. Arthur, 83, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Ticonderoga, New York, the son of Allen and Marion (Carragher) Arthur. He graduated from the Brandon high school in 1956, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. Mr. Arthur was employed as a carpenter and contractor for many years by several east coast companies. Survivors include four children, Ann Russell, of Derry, New Hampshire, Julie Adams, of Salem, New Hampshire, Michael Arthur, of Florida, Allen Arthur, of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Tom Arthur, of Boone, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and three nieces. He was predeceased by wives, Mary Tobin Arthur and Audria Hinchman Arthur. Graveside service with military honors will be at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
